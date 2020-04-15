(AP) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of Shakespeare & Company's 2020 summer season scheduled to start next month.
The Lenox-based organization hopes to move many of the productions scheduled for this summer to 2021, including a production of “King Lear” featuring Christopher Lloyd.
“Just as Shakespeare endured two plagues in one decade to produce some of his most brilliant work, we will get to the other side of this," artistic director Allyn Burrows wrote in a statement on the organization’s website Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.