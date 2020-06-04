(AP) -- Shakespeare & Company, which has canceled its summer performance schedule because of the pandemic, wants to open a drive-in movie theater on its property.
The prestigious theater company in Lenox has applied to the town for a variance or special permit to open a drive-in theater for 42 cars, The Berkshire Eagle reports.
A hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for June 17.
Berkshire County’s last drive-in theater located in North Adams closed in 1994, the newspaper reported.
