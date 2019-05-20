SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Harkness Avenue in Springfield Monday Morning.
Firefighters and police responded to the scene at around 5:20 a.m. This was for 259 Harkness Ave.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, told us firefighters were knocking down the fire at about 5:34 a.m.
He says it's a detached shed that caught fire.
There have been no injuries reported at this time.
No word yet what caused this fire to start. However, the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad continues to investigate.
