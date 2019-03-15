SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community of Sheffield is mourning the loss of a family of five, found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Now, people in town are doing what they can to cope with the loss
A murder-suicide involving five family members in Sheffield has residents shaken.
Two local churches are coming together to help bring peace to the community
"It is hard to fathom and it really sticks into your mind all the time, wondering how such a tragedy could happen, how people could have that much - well, who knows what - but hate to take other ones life, especially your family," said Christine Scott of Sheffield.
On Wednesday, authorities said that Luke Karpinski killed his wife, Justine Wilbur, along with their three young children. Investigators then said he set their house on fire, before killing himself.
Western Mass News has learned two dogs were also found dead at the scene.
"It was horrible. It was tragic. Broken people living broken lives, like all of us do, but this in an unbelievable way," said Rev. Erik Karas with Christ Trinity Church.
On Saturday, Christ Trinity Church and the First Congregational Church are coming together to help the community deal with the loss.
"Together, we are going to have a time of prayer, interfaith prayer, for anyone who wants to come at five o'clock tomorrow and then following that we are going to have a community potluck," Karas noted.
Karas told Western Mass News that in times like these, it's best for the community to stick together.
"We heal when we tell stories in community with one another and there is no better way to share stories than over a meal, so this is a step toward that healing process," Karas explained.
Karas said it's important to talk about loss.
"The best thing to do, to get with people you know and trust and love and open up with one another. The temptation is to do this sort of thing in isolation and that is never helpful," Karas added.
Again, that prayer service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield.
