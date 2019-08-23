Sheffield officials called to report of injured hiker on Race Brook Trail.

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate after being called to a report of an injured hiker Thursday afternoon.
While details remain limited at this time, Sheffield Police officials tell us that police and firefighters were called to a report of an injured hiker on the Race Brook Trail around 3:00 p.m.
We have reached out to the Sheffield Police Department, but they have not yet responded to our request for further comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
