Sheffield officials work to douse brush fire that tore through eight acres of land.

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A brush fire tore through approximately eight acres of land along West Road Monday afternoon.
While details remain limited at this time, Sheffield Police tell us that, around 1:30 p.m., officials were called to a brush fire that broke out on West Road.
Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger tells us that they were asked to provide Sheffield with mutual aid, and that the fire had burned through approximately eight acres of land.
Chief Burger adds that the fire had torched several hay bails and farm equipment.
Further details regarding the incident have not yet been made available.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Sheffield Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
