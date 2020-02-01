Sheffield Police searching for CT breaking and entering suspect.

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect that fled from police Saturday morning.
Sheffield Police tell us that one of their officers attempted to pull a vehicle over for an unspecified violation during the early morning hours.
The vehicle failed to comply and took off, coming to a halt after crashing in the vicinity of Limekiln and Sheffield Egremont Roads.
The lone male occupant got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Members of the Great Barrington and Egremont Police Departments, as well as Mass State Police, were called in to assist Sheffield authorities in searching for the suspect.
Officials were able to track the suspect, but then lost his trail.
The suspect in question is described as a 6'1", white male with dark hair.
He was last seen wearing dark pants, work boots, and either a white jacket or a hoodie.
Officials are not releasing his identity at this time.
However, Sheffield Police officials say that the suspect in question is wanted by CT State Police and Torrington Police in connection to several breaking and enterings in the state of Connecticut.
If you come across this suspect, you are to not approach him and officials ask that you call 911 immediately.
