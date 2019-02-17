HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police say 3 male suspects used a crow bar to break into the Shell gas station on Northampton Street overnight.
Lt. Usher with the Holyoke Police Department tells Western Mass News they were first alerted to the break when the alarm at the gas station went off at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
While the suspects were no longer on scene when police arrived, the Breaking & Entering was caught on camera.
"They had hoodies, masks...covering their faces," explained Lt. Usher.
The video which has not been released by police yet, allegedly shows 3 male suspects in a dark colored SUV.
Luckily, the gas station was closed at the time and there was no one inside when the suspects broke in using what police believe to be a crow bar.
Lt. Usher says money and cigarettes were stolen.
Further details about the case weren't immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.