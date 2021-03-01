CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Chicopee school is currently ordered to shelter-in-place after what police described as a "questionable email" went out Monday morning.
Chicopee Police said that the Chicopee Public School's email system was hacked today and that email was received by parents, students, and staff.
As a result, officers are currently at Chicopee Comprehensive High School investigating the origin of the email and police are working with school officials to ensure safety for those at the school.
The shelter-in-place order, police noted, is out of an abundance of caution.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.