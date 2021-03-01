hack investigation chicopee com 3012021

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Chicopee school is currently ordered to shelter-in-place after what police described as a "questionable email" went out Monday morning.

Chicopee Police said that the Chicopee Public School's email system was hacked today and that email was received by parents, students, and staff.

As a result, officers are currently at Chicopee Comprehensive High School investigating the origin of the email and police are working with school officials to ensure safety for those at the school. 

The shelter-in-place order, police noted, is out of an abundance of caution.

