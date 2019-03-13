AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Amherst College.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Amherst College tweeted out that those on-campus should take shelter in a locked building because of "a potentially suicidal person with a gun."
The college noted that Amherst, State, and campus police are assisting in the search in the south area of campus.
According to the college’s website, this is spring break week for all of students, so we don't know how many students were still on-campus.
Shortly after 11 p.m., another tweet went out indicating that the shelter-in-place was lifted after Amherst Police located the individual.
College officials noted that an email would soon be sent out to the campus community.
We will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.
