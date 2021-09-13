NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) campus police issued a shelter-in-place after threats were made on social media targeting the college's residence halls.
The campus police responded to where the call originated in Berkshire Towers.
Police questioned a person of interest, but once it was determined that there were no actionable threats to their campus community, the shelter in place alert was lifted around 1:25 a.m.
Campus officials told Western Mass News that an interim suspension was issued and the person involved has been banned from campus until further notice.
