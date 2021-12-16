SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A potential threat at Southwick Regional School prompted a 'shelter in place' Thursday morning.
Principal Joe Turmel said that a student reported hearing a comment about the possible threat to school safety around 8 a.m. today.
A 'shelter in place' was enacted for approximately 75 minutes while an investigation was conducted.
Southwick Police Det. Sgt. Thomas Krutka told Western Mass News that a student reported a combination of conversations he overheard yesterday afternoon which sounded like a school shooting threat. Police went over surveillance footage, interviewed close to 25 students, and investigated all leads.
“This morning, the school received a report from a student who overheard some other students in passing amongst bus traffic...something in regard to possibly bringing a gun to school and killing people. It was a very short window in which this allegedly happened, so we were able to review the video and we actually identified each and every student that was in that hallway...in that entrance at the time and we actually interviewed each and every one of them,” Krutka noted.
Krutka added that after an investigation, it was determined that there was no threat to the safety of students or staff. Instead, he said it was a matter of miscommunication.
The 'shelter in place' was also lifted after Southwick Police determined that the school was not at risk.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
