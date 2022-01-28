NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A shelter in place order has been lifted at the Smith College campus Friday morning after what authorities are calling a "hoax."
Northampton police say they first received a call of a bomb threat to an academic building at 5:02 a.m.
Northampton police, Northampton Fire Rescue, Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Fire Marshal Unit and Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.
Smith College ordered a shelter in place shortly after, asking people to avoid Burton Hall and Sabin-Reed Hall.
Police say nothing suspicious was found during their search of the unoccupied building. They add that the incident was determined to be a hoax.
At 7 a.m. school officials provided an update saying all normal campus activities may resume.
The Northampton Police Detective Bureau and Massachusetts State Police will now conduct a follow up investigation to determine the source of the initial call.
