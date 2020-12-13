SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa made a virtual appearance from the North Pole on Sunday. He dropped in to say hello to families at the Sheraton Springfield.
The virtual event was held Sunday morning while families enjoyed their breakfast.
Organizers said even with the limited capacity, the event was still a success.
"Normally, it's hundreds of people. This year we decided to bring Santa in the safest way possible, live from the North Pole," said the general manager for the Sheraton Springfield, Stacey Gravanis.
Although Santa couldn't make a stop in-person, organizers said kids and families still enjoyed talking to Saint Nick.
