SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The K-9 mascot of the Springfield Police Department 'Mango' is now being evaluated by a third party after police confirm the dog was involved in an incident over the weekend where a child was injured.
Springfield Police did confirm to us today that 'Mango' is being evaluated by investigators with the Hampden County Sheriff's Department to determine his fitness to continue as a comfort and crisis intervention dog with the department.
This after they said the German shepherd was brought to a community holiday party and that a child left the event with a bloody gash.
This image of a bloody shoulder wound is stirring up controversy. A woman claiming to be the grandparent of this child said in an accompanying Facebook post: "This freaking dog bit my granddaughter at the Christmas party for kids now I'm at the hospital with my friends!!"
The dog in question is Springfield police's crisis intervention and comfort dog 'Mango'. Police confirmed the dog offered neither to the child at a Saturday Christmas event in Forest Park, confirming she was injured.
However, they said Mango's tail was stepped on and that Mango scratched the girl, rather than bit her.
They stressed to Western Mass News that it was an accident, not a dog attack.
"Dogs are still animals. They still have a lot of natural instincts," said Rick Ashabranner, president of the North American Police Work Dog Association
Western Mass News spoke with Ashabranner over the phone. The North American Police Work Dog Association is the agency that accredits Springfield's patrol dogs. He said they have no process to accredit comfort dogs yet, but that a program could be coming.
"They're going to look into the feasibility of maybe starting what we would call some type of therapy crisis comfort dog, but we have not did it yet," Ashabranner noted.
According to Springfield Police's Facebook page for 'Mango', the German shepherd was too mellow and nice to serve as a police working K-9, so they chose to keep him as a comfort dog.
Springfield Police declined an interview and didn't confirm whether or not 'Mango' has completed any therapy dog classes.
We reached out to Greenfield Police, another agency with a comfort dog named 'Donut.' They told Western Mass News that 'Donut' passed the AKC's Canine Good Citizen Temperament Training and that they picked him because he is a St. Bernard, not the type of dog typically associated with police work.
Donut's handler confirmed there is no standardized training a police comfort dog can receive, but he recommended every animal in that role undergo the Good Citizen Training.
"If you catch them on the wrong day, a normally nice dog might be in an off mood, so that's why it's important to pay attention to what they're telling us with their body language," said Steph du Preez, manager of behavior services at the Dakin Humane Society.
Du Preez said that regardless who owns the canine, parents should teach their kids the warning signs that a dog is in discomfort.
"Licking its lips and nose those are both signs of anxiety, a wagging tail doesn't necessarily mean that the dog is happy. If they're turning their heads away from you, then that's another way that they're trying to ignore interaction and try to get away from the situation," du Preez noted.
Springfield Police confirmed to us that Hampden County Sheriff's investigators are going to determine whether or not 'Mango' will continue to serve as a comfort dog. They said 'Mango' will not be euthanized because of this incident.
