SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders in Springfield needed the help of two members from the Hampden County Sheriff's Department to rescue a man from a tree this morning.
The sheriff's department said that around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Benjamin Belisle, instructor for the department's arborist program, was called to help Springfield officials rescue a man who was over 50 feet up in a locust tree in the White Cedar Bog conservation area off of Berkshire Avenue.
The man was also too deep into the woods for firefighters to get a ladder truck into position for the rescue.
Belisle arrived at the scene with Officer Chris Lavallee and assembled climbing and rigging gear, as well as a rope system, to help get the man out of the tree. He went up the tree and got to the man, put him in a body harness, and he and Lavallee helped safely lower the man to the ground.
The sheriff's department noted that the man, who had been in the tree for at least a day before the rescue, had a serious cut and was evaluated by EMTs on-scene before being taken to Baystate Medical Center for additional treatment.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff who jump into action without question when someone is in need of help...If not for the specialized skills Ben Belisle and Chris Lavallee used to help save this man, who knows how the story may have ended. It was a great job by them and all the first responders involved," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi in a statement.
Officials do not know why the man climbed the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.