PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the last several weeks, we've covered the Registry of Motor Vehicle's failure to process out-of-state violations, the mishap leading to the overdue suspensions of more than 1,600 Massachusetts licenses.
One of those unprocessed violations allowed Voloydymyr Zhukovskyy to drive when he should have had his license suspended for a DUI.
Zhukovskyy is accused of killing seven people when his trailer crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
For many of the drivers who are just now finding out that their license have been suspended, it could come as a surprise, stemming from violations that happened years ago.
As those drivers move to reinstate their licenses, they may have to pay significantly more to restore their privileges.
We spoke with a man who's driving record is far from spotless.
He admits it, but, as he went to get his license restored, he found he owes the RMV nearly $7,000 in reinstatement fees, and, as Western Mass News discovered, this wouldn't have been the case prior to March of 2018.
"Driving without a license. Did some time for it. Kept doing it," Leonard Boudreau III tells us.
For all intents and purposes, the roads around Pittsfield were safer when Leonard Boudreau got his Massachusetts license suspended in 2005.
"Pretty much what got me in trouble was a lead foot," explained Boudreau.
After years of driving without a valid Massachusetts license, Boudreau made one final choice: turn his driving habits around.
He showed us receipts from tickets he paid for and the certificate from a defensive driving class.
"I didn't have a problem going and taking that class. I actually learned some stuff from that class," stated Boudreau.
In late 2018, he went to reinstate his license at the Registry of Motor vehicles, and, for the man with the self-described lead foot, he found himself pumping the brakes.
"All I gotta do is seven grand in reinstatement fees," said Boudreau.
He says the registry requires him to pay it in full and upfront.
"It's one thing if they would let me do a payment plan once a month, but they won't let me do a payment plan," continued Boudreau.
Western Mass News spoke with Boudreau's lawyer, Brian Simoneau, over the phone, who says this didn't always used to be the case at the RMV under their old computer system ALARS.
"Which ever the highest fee applicable to that person's particular case, is what they would be charged," says Simoneau.
Say a person had their license suspended for driving without insurance speeding offenses and driving on a revoked license.
Under the RMV's old system, that driver would only have to pay for one of those offenses, the most expensive one.
The others would be waived.
When the new ATLAS system was installed at the RMV in 2018, that all changed.
"They will have to pay a reinstatement fee for each suspension that's active on their record," noted Simoneau.
So our hypothetical driver would have to pay $1,150 under the new system.
For the group of drivers who are only now just finding out about their suspensions as a result of the RMV mishap, he says it's an unwelcome financial burden, but...
"It is legal for the registry to do this. Under the old system, they would take a more compassionate approach," stated Simoneau.
Western Mass News spoke with Judith Riley, spokesperson for MassDOT, who say the new system helps them adhere to Massachusetts law more closely, saying:
"The conversion to ATLAS in March 2018 allowed the RMV to follow statute in collecting all reinstatement fees owed for all suspension actions."
She went on to say they have no plans to change it back.
You might think it's a fair punishment, especially for someone like Boudreau, whose list of offenses are longer than most.
But for someone who, just years ago, wouldn't have had to pay more than $500 for his re-instatement, Boudreau feels $7,000 is unfairly steep.
"I did everything they wanted me to do. Now, it comes down to money. I'm at the last moment here. I mean, I can't come up with seven grand. I mean, who can come up with that money unless you're loaded?" added Boudreau.
This process is legal under the Massachusetts law, as the statues define the prices for each offense.
