SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The start of 2020 was incredibly mild the months of January and February were some of the warmest on-record for western Mass.
Mother nature may not be the only one confused about the seasons. The shifting of seasons may be affecting plants and animals as well.
It's March 19, and that means the start of astronomical spring.
But let's be honest, it's felt like spring a lot longer than the calendar shows.
While that may seem great, "less snow!", the implications are pretty far-reaching.
Winter businesses rely on cold and snow.
Ski resorts thrive when mother nature comes through and fruit farms depend on a certain amount of cold each year to ensure a successful harvest.
Based on data across the U.S., spring is starting an average of 3 days earlier, from March 20 to St. Patrick's Day.
This is measured by when the first leaves start to show.
For Massachusetts, the first leaves are arriving, on average, by April 8...5 days earlier than in the 60s.
An earlier spring can disrupt the relationship between animals and plants.
Hibernating animals may awaken too soon, and migrating birds may change their locations.
Plants could bloom before their pollinators, like bees or birds, are available.
All of these have the net effect of throwing off the symbiotic relationship of our ecosystem.
Pollen counts have increased over the last 100 years, and could nearly double by 2060 if the rate of CO2 emissions is kept the same.
To add insult to injury, warmer spring temperatures may increase mold growth, making it even worse for allergy sufferers.
