SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a mix of snow during the height of the holiday shopping season, companies like Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service were working to make things a little easier if you’re making a return.
“We have more options to return items this year than ever before,” Amazon Spokesperson Av Zammit said.
Following the Christmas holiday, you might need to make returns on gifts.
Amazon is trying to make it easier this year by extending its delivery window, so items that were shipped between November 1 and December 31 can be returned up until January 31.
So you have a little more time to make up your mind on whether or not you want to return an item.
Zammit said they have more options for returning items too.
“Customers can return items to one of our physical store locations, like Amazon Bookstore, or an Amazon Go store, or through one of our Whole Foods Markets,” Zammit explained.
You heard it right, you can now bring your Amazon returns to any Whole Foods grocery store with no box and no printed label.
“You simply take the item in with you along with the barcodes that are provided to you on your phone, and just with those two items the teams in the store at the Amazon Hub Locker Plus location will package those up for you and package that return,” Zammit said.
You just need to identify the item you want to return online or on the app.
If you don’t have an Amazon Hub Locker, which is a self-service kiosk where you can pick up Amazon.com packages at the best time and place or a convenient Whole Foods location near you, there are other options like the United Parcels Service or a Kohls store.
“And so customers can just bring in their items and have helpful associates process that for you,” Zammit explained.
Amazon has made things easier amid the pandemic, as the U.S. Postal Service has been working to keep up with a historic volume of mail and a pre-holiday snowstorm as well.
“Now, of course, with the snow and the pandemic and all the challenges we face in 2020, it stands to reason that it’s going to take a minute for everyone to kind of catch their breath and get through the holiday,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Amy Gibbs said.
