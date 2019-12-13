EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holiday shipping deadlines essentially begin today. If you're looking for the most economical option, most carriers said get your packages in no later than Monday.
The UPS Store in Longmeadow has got that holiday humm. With six less days, this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, those who need to send gifts are starting to feel the panic set in, like Kathy Jackson of Wilbraham.
"They said that they were having trouble and deadlines were a little bit earlier then they had been before, so I said I guess I'd better get them there today," Jackson said.
In fact, the first hard and fast deadlines are here. Mark your calendars, take a deep breath, here we go:
US Postal Service
- December 14 - Last day for the most economical ground shipments
- December 20 - Last day for First Class
- December 21 - Priority Mail
- December 23 - Priority Mail Express, to get there by Dec. 24
FedEx
- December 16 - Last day for ground delivery
- December 20 - Two-day options
- December 23 - Overnight, for December 24
UPS
- December 13 - the last day for most ground packages
- December 19 - Three Day Select
- December 20 - Second Day Air
- December 23 - Next Day Air to get there by Christmas Eve
However, getting it there by Christmas Eve could cost you if you wait. Jim Moulton with The UPS Store in Longmeadow noted, "Ballpark, and this is a very large ballpark, maybe three times, four times the actual cost of shipping it by ground."
Moulton told Western Mass News that that's why next week, he expects to be slammed.
"Monday and Tuesday is when panic will start to set in," Moulton said.
When packing those packages, Lisa Axler at The UPS Store had some advice.
"On breakable items, you'd want about two inches of packing materials around a breakable item," Axler explained.
Also, never put the mailing address on the seam.
"You don't want to put it on the seam because if the box breaks open, sometimes it could cut right into the tracking number and it could be lost," Axler said.
Procrastinators: prepare to pay.
"Get your gifts, your shipping needs in as soon as you can to save money or, if not, be prepared to spend more to get them there in time for Christmas," Moulton said.
As for Amazon, December 14 - Saturday - is the last day for free delivery on most items for non-Prime members. December 18 is the very last day for free delivery if you are a Prime member.
