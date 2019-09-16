HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police confirm three vehicles were struck by bullets in the area of High and Sargeant Streets this morning.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday.
Western Mass News went to the scene and we could see several police cruisers as well as officers, investigating.
At this time it does not appear anyone was struck.
Police did have the area shut down while they worked the scene. It was cleared before noon time.
Further details weren't immediately available.
We have reached out for more information.
Western Mass News will provide an update as soon as more details come int our newsroom.
