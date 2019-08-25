PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was located on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield this morning following 'gunfire' that was reportedly heard in the area.
The Berkshire DA's Office says the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.
We're told the victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.
No word on their identity or current condition.
DA representative, Andy McKeever, tells Western Mass News police responded to the area of 347 Columbus Ave. for the 'reported gunfire.'
"This appears to be an isolated incident and investigators do not have any ongoing safety concerns for the public at large," McKeever explains.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department, State Police, and the Berkshire DA's Office.
