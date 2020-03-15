Shooting in Springfield under investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the city of Springfield.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the area of Belmont Avenue and Leyfred Terrace around 1:15 p.m., where they located an adult male that had been shot in the leg.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau.
