HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An investigation is underway in Hadley after a shooting incident Sunday night.
According to police, dispatch received several calls about possible shots fired inside of the town's Walmart shortly after 10 p.m.
Police say a witness was able to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle and nearby officers were able to quickly locate and detain the driver and passenger. While officers were detaining the suspects, another vehicle which contained two gunshot victims drove into the scene and stopped.
Officers on scene turned to caring for the victims and mutual aid was requested from Amherst Police, State Police and UMass Police. Route 9 was closed between East Street and Mill Valley Road for nearly two hours.
Following an investigation at both scenes, police found two handguns as well as suspected heroin and cocaine.
The incident is being investigated by the Hadley Police Department, State Police Detectives from the Northwestern District Attorney's office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
This is a developing news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
