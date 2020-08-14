CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is currently heavy police presence on Chestnut and School Street in Chicopee after a reported shooting Friday night.
There are five police cruisers currently investigating the scene and have confirmed to Western Mass News there was a shooting.
Western Mass News crew is on scene now where we found crime scene tape cordoning off part of the area and evidence markers on the ground.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
