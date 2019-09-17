HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke business owner is speaking out after a shooting in broad daylight played out just feet away from his business on Monday.
That shooting happened right on High Street in Holyoke and even though no one was hurt, three cars were hit with bullets with one of them located here at Williams' Auto Sales.
The owner, Scott Williams was there just a couple of hundred feet away from the shooting at 11 a.m. Monday morning.
It’s not the first time he’s seen and heard crime near his business.
He’s the second-generation owner of Williams' Auto Sales, which has been open since 1957.
It’s a family business, that he said, has become hard to keep afloat with the constant crime happening.
With each headline, he worries it’s scaring away customers.
“It’s not fair for people like us to see all this activity going on in the street and nobody doing anything about it," Williams' explained.
He told Western Mass News it’s frustrating to constantly watch the activity that takes place.
“You just can’t have people drinking open containers and doing drugs on the street, it shouldn’t be allowed. And the police have to have the court system support them," Williams' said.
He also shared his feelings about what he believes is a breakdown in the courts allowing repeat offenders to be back on the streets.
“You might as well hit the police officers in the stomach. You arrest the person, they’re right back out on the street the next day and that’s terrible. It’s terrible for us to see that and have the police have to deal with this," Williams noted.
Scott said he knows that police are doing the best they can, even though he wishes there was more of them downtown.
But he’s calling on the city to take action.
“I want the city council to know I wish they’d come and talk to me about some of this stuff and I’d like them to know what I have to go through as a business owner down here and what it’s like to be in my shoes," Williams' said.
Western Mass News did reach out to the Holyoke Police Department to find out the latest on the investigation into yesterday’s shooting and whether or not there was a suspect description, however, there is no word at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.