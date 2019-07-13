SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A person suffered gunshot wounds in Springfield overnight, police confirm.
Officers responded to the shooting on Mill St. early this morning.
Police tell Western Mass News the victim was shot twice.
Their identity has not been released at this time.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
They're 'expected to be okay.'
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department representative for more information.
The incident remains under investigation.
As soon as more details come into our newsroom an update will be provided. Stay with Western Mass News online and on ABC40 at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.