SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB) -- A late morning shooting in Springfield prompted a lockdown at some city schools.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Lansing Place and Dickinson Street for a reported gunshot victim.
"A female victim was located and was alert and conscious when she was transported to Baystate," Walsh added.
When our crews arrived on-scene, a number of Springfield police cars had the area blocked off as officers investigated.
Crime scene tape also closed off a large part of Lansing Place and a parking lot.
Due to the large police activity and nature of the situation, several Springfield schools nearby were placed on lockdown.
Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said three nearby schools - Forest Park Middle School, the Alderman Street campus, and Kensington Elementary School - were placed on lockdown, but noted that the lockdown has been lifted.
Parents at Forest Park Middle School told Western Mass News that they didn't know about the lockdown or gunshot victim until we told them, but they're thankful the school took the steps to keep kids safe.
"It's really scary. This neighborhood isn't the best and a lot of kids go to this school. It hits close to home as well. We're trying to keep our kids safe. It's definitely terrifying, this is the first I'm hearing of it. That definitely makes me feel much more comfortable knowing the school took those steps and the kids were safe and kept from any danger," said Alexandra Otero.
The shooting remains under investigation.
