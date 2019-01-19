SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police report they found a shooting victim behind a home on Tyler Street late Friday night.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
At around 11 p.m. Friday night police located the shooting victim behind a home on the 100 block of Tyler St.
No word on the identity of this individual or if police have any suspects.
We're told the Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Further details weren't immediately released.
