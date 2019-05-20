SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Before police were called to State Street for a stabbing over the weekend, officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street for a shooting.
The victim's mother is speaking only to Western Mass News about the violent attack.
The 24-year-old Springfield man, who was shot along Main Street Saturday night, is the son of Club Aquarius manager Yolanda Cancel.
She's now personally impacted by two of the violent crimes that happened over the weekend and says enough is enough.
Saturday night, Yolanda Cancel was at Club Aquarius, preparing for a busy night, when she got a call that her son, Thomas, had been shot.
"I hopped in the truck and I flew out of town, down to the South End, and I see the ambulance just getting there. I run into the Honeyland Farms store and I see him lying there. I think he's already dead. He's shaking, [and] he's convulsing," Cancel tells us.
Springfield Police say they were called to the 800 block of Main street around 11:00 at night.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Yolanda's son was taken to Baystate Medical center with non-life threatening injuries.
As she was sitting in the waiting room, she noticed a group come in, who had been at Club Aquarius earlier in the night.
"I see this family coming in. One of the guys recognized me from Aquarius and I said, 'Hey, what are you guys doing here?'. He said, 'My little brother got stabbed. He was just here from Puerto Rico', and stated that he was going to the car wash to grab an Uber. He talked to the girl to ask her about the vicinity of the area, and, I guess, the boyfriend stabbed him," stated Cancel.
Yolanda says, being impacted by these two violent incidents, and hearing about several other stabbings and shootings happening in the city all in one weekend, is heartbreaking.
"What is going on in our city? I'm tearing up even more, because I'm praying for everyone else, even my son. Where are we going wrong? What are we doing wrong?" asked Cancel.
Yolanda says her son is recovering well and is up and walking.
Again, no arrests have been made in the Main Street shooting incident.
