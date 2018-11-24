SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is 'Small Business Saturday!'

Local businesses all over western Mass. are opening their doors and preparing for the big crowds.

By shopping small you are supporting these hard working business owners and also supporting the community.

It's been 9 years since 'Small Business Saturday' began following the recession when small businesses were left in a tough spot. 

So what are your options today? Look no further than your own community!  But if you want to venture out...one popular place to shop small is downtown Northampton.  There are many locally owned businesses there that line Main Street and those side streets too! 

In Franklin County, downtown Greenfield is another great place for finding small shops and local businesses to buy those Christmas gifts at and don't forget those local restaurants!  Many sell gift certificates, plus you can grab a bite to eat.

Now, one spot you may not think of is the Eastfield Mall. It's home to over 30 small businesses and today they are offering a rewarding deal if you shop with them. 

If you show your receipt all you have to do is spin their prize wheel inside where you have the chance to win a prize ranging from $10 to $100..and it just so happens that everyone is a winner! 

These men and women who own small businesses in the region are truly the heart and soul of our communities.

By providing unique products you won’t find everywhere, creating jobs and connecting with customers on a personal level.

Studies have shown that for every $100 spent at a local shop roughly $69 dollars stays in the community. That’s more than twice the amount that chain stores re-invest.

So, if you skipped Black Friday shopping yesterday, today is a great day to kick off your Christmas list purchases and grab a coffee at the local coffee shop on your way there.

If you are interested in shopping at the Eastfield Mall today here's a list of the small businesses:

Touch of Class

Incredible Toys

Men's Mart

Labib Perfume

Shades In Style

Wireless Expressions

Domyana's

Bluetooth Connect

W & R Collectibles

School of Fish

The Markets at Eastfield

Cellular Galaxy

G.T.'s Creation Station

Milan Menswear

Premium Mattress Discounters

Most Excellent Comics

T & L Antiques

The Company Kiosk (located in the Food Court)

Mall Barber

Fresh Cut 2

For the Love of Hair

Bounce!

WTF!T Fitness Studio

Fast Footworks (shoe repair)

Millennium Nails

Tranquility Spa

Fancy Nails

VR

Youthful Expressions Dance Studio

Chinese Chair Massage

Donovan's Irish Pub

Yum Yum Kitchen

Mykonos

Roma Pizzeria

Pretzel Twister

Mocha Emporium

Maria's Cakes

