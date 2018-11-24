SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is 'Small Business Saturday!'
Local businesses all over western Mass. are opening their doors and preparing for the big crowds.
By shopping small you are supporting these hard working business owners and also supporting the community.
It's been 9 years since 'Small Business Saturday' began following the recession when small businesses were left in a tough spot.
So what are your options today? Look no further than your own community! But if you want to venture out...one popular place to shop small is downtown Northampton. There are many locally owned businesses there that line Main Street and those side streets too!
In Franklin County, downtown Greenfield is another great place for finding small shops and local businesses to buy those Christmas gifts at and don't forget those local restaurants! Many sell gift certificates, plus you can grab a bite to eat.
Now, one spot you may not think of is the Eastfield Mall. It's home to over 30 small businesses and today they are offering a rewarding deal if you shop with them.
If you show your receipt all you have to do is spin their prize wheel inside where you have the chance to win a prize ranging from $10 to $100..and it just so happens that everyone is a winner!
These men and women who own small businesses in the region are truly the heart and soul of our communities.
By providing unique products you won’t find everywhere, creating jobs and connecting with customers on a personal level.
Studies have shown that for every $100 spent at a local shop roughly $69 dollars stays in the community. That’s more than twice the amount that chain stores re-invest.
So, if you skipped Black Friday shopping yesterday, today is a great day to kick off your Christmas list purchases and grab a coffee at the local coffee shop on your way there.
If you are interested in shopping at the Eastfield Mall today here's a list of the small businesses:
Touch of Class
Incredible Toys
Men's Mart
Labib Perfume
Shades In Style
Wireless Expressions
Domyana's
Bluetooth Connect
W & R Collectibles
School of Fish
The Markets at Eastfield
Cellular Galaxy
G.T.'s Creation Station
Milan Menswear
Premium Mattress Discounters
Most Excellent Comics
T & L Antiques
The Company Kiosk (located in the Food Court)
Mall Barber
Fresh Cut 2
For the Love of Hair
Bounce!
WTF!T Fitness Studio
Fast Footworks (shoe repair)
Millennium Nails
Tranquility Spa
Fancy Nails
VR
Youthful Expressions Dance Studio
Chinese Chair Massage
Donovan's Irish Pub
Yum Yum Kitchen
Mykonos
Roma Pizzeria
Pretzel Twister
Mocha Emporium
Maria's Cakes
