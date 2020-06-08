(WGGB/WSHM) -- For hundreds of businesses in Massachusetts, Monday is the first day they’ve been able to allow customers inside their stores since March.
For those shoppers, it’s the first step in getting a sense of normalcy back.
For people looking to buy non-essential items - clothing, shoes, household goods - it’s been awhile and especially when you need to see and hold the item you want to buy, online shopping doesn't always cut it.
Those we spoke with today said they are excited to venture out again.
“We’re driving around seeing what’s open and what not,” said Brenna Guzman of Agawam.
This Agawam family was taking a drive through western Massachusetts looking to see what businesses they can actually go in for the first time in months.
Guzman’s kids saw five below was open for shopping.
“I’m like ‘…but that’s not what we need’ but we did want to get clothing because, obviously, ordering online, you know, sizes aren’t quite right and whatnot,” Guzman added.
According to the state’s reopening plan, we are now in Phase 2 - named ‘Cautious’ - as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world.
This phase allows some educational and outdoor venues to reopen, as well as outside recreation that doesn’t require close contact.
Restaurants, retail, and warehouses can also reopen, but eateries can only serve guests outside
Stores can only have eight people - staff included - per 1,000 square feet, or 40 percent capacity.
“I don’t mind going out and about and doing some stuff just as long as it’s not like wicked crazy,” said Lynda McIntosh of Chicopee.
With more people willing to venture out, even essential businesses are getting crowded.
“Over at Walmart, you’ve got to stand in-line and I ain’t standing in no line,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh said she is now able to get some of the items on her list from different stores.
“It’s nice to know that at least some of them are opening for now,” McIntosh noted.
Certain personal service businesses like makeup and nail salons, gyms, and massage therapists are still closed.
Shoppers said they understand the risks and hope people follow social distancing guidelines.
“I’ll be wearing my mask for sure, even when these places open,” Guzman said.
McIntosh added, “It just feels good to get out, it really does.”
Some businesses with the latitude to open today are still holding off until later this week.
Sorry MA but already been out spending my $ in CT & NH! And now NH is thanking MA for even more revenue due to Baker forbidding sale of menthol cigs! SMH I can't really remember the last time I spent my $ in MA & yes, I am a resident! How sad is that?
