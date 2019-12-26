HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Christmas holiday is over, but for many, the shopping season continues.
Today is the day many post-Christmas sales begin and when people start heading to stores to return or exchange gifts.
Many of the people we spoke with today aren't swapping or returning, but adding to their stash of items received this holiday season.
Twas the day after Christmas and all through the Holyoke Mall, it's a sight to see.
The shoppers are stirring, finding gifts.
"’I've done it for everybody else. Now doing it for me," local shopper Christine Crawford tells us.
Rather than staying home on the couch or eating leftover cookies for a meal, the people had pounced.
"Looking for those deals," local shopper Larry Archey stated.
"They’re having their three wick candles for $10.50. These things are great, so I had to get out and I had to get here before everybody else," says Crawford.
The return policy deadlines for big retailers are coming up next month, but mind the dates when the item was purchased and differing time windows for electronics.
"[So you guys aren’t here returning anything?] No, we’re buying things right after the holiday," local shopper Collette Moreau said.
According to retail research firm Customer Growth Partners, the Saturday before Christmas set a nationwide shopping record with $34.4 billion spent in one day.
Although not every one of those gifts will be the right size or the perfect color, most of the shoppers Western Mass News spoke with weren't interested in returns the day after Christmas.
"Trying to find half price stuff, using those gift cards. Basically seeing what kind of stuff they have," continued Archey.
"We just got a whole bunch of, like, different money and gift cards this holiday, so we were like, 'Why not come here?', like, I don’t want to sit at home and be bored," added Moreau.
