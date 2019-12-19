HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Christmas just around the corner, last-minute shoppers are heading to the mall.
The biggest day for shopping is just two days away.
It's called Super Saturday or some call it Panic Saturday.
Retail Me Not expects people to be opening their wallets to buy more gifts online and in stores.
They expect people to spend $34 billion.
Let's compare that to Black Friday, which brought in more than $30 billion in sales.
Western Mass News spoke with one shopper who is grabbing some last minute gifts.
"It's the season. You've got to shop and spend a lot of money," one local shopper tells us.
According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 148 million people are expected to shop this week leading to Christmas.
You can see plenty of bags in hand.
If you want to head to the Holyoke Mall, it's open until 10:00 tonight.
Tomorrow night, it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 at night.
