AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow is headed our way and that means people are hitting the stores to make sure they are prepared for when the snow will first start to fall.

It's that time of year again. People across western Massachusetts are stocking up for their snow necessities.

"I bought my shovel because I needed an extra shovel 'cause we unfortunately broke ours last year, so I needed another one," said Rumual Silva.

Silva was just one of many customers shopping at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield.

"So we got three at home," Silva explained.

Western Mass News also stopped by Rocky's Ace Hardware store in Agawam. Assistant Manager Bob Parent told us that the top sellers this year are "ice melter and rock salt. Rock salt is number one,"

"The first snow storm is when we sell the bulk of our snow shovels," Parent noted.

Of course, Parent explained, "we have been selling a few snow blowers. Some people can't get their old ones to run so they are setting themselves up to snow blow."

For Parent, the store has been busy.

"In the past couple of days, we have seen a lot of people buying snow shovels, ice scrapers, getting ready for the storm," Parent noted.

Authorities are expecting the roads to get messy starting Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the storm, many communities in western Massachusetts have already banned parking on the streets. Some of those include Springfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.

Silva has some advise for anyone who will be braving the storm.

"Tackle it early, as early as you can, and eventually, just have fun and stay warm," SIlva said.