LONGMEADOW, MA (WGG/WSHM)-- Wednesday was the second day of people coming to Longmeadow to see what's left of the Longmeadow Plaza.
Western Mass News spoke with several residents who say these shops were an important part of their lives.
Community members are devastated after a fire destroyed several businesses in a Longmeadow Plaza Tuesday.
"I been coming here since I was a kid so 60 years, it's a staple in our community. We're all very upset about what happened, so I just had to come see it for myself. And it's more upsetting in person," said Sharon Buika of Enfield, Conn.
Buika told Western Mass News why this spot is special to her.
"I would come here all the time, I found things here that I couldn't find anywhere else! Easy in, easy out just a very homey environment," explained Buika.
Father-son duo Conor and Bob McGoldrick grew up and raised family in Longmeadow and they said the plaza was there every step of the way.
"This was one of the main focuses of Longmeadow Armatas, The Bottle Shop and all these other small businesses they had over the years we visited all of them," said Bob.
Conor shared a memory he has from exactly a year ago with Western Mass News.
"Last year I ran into a buddy at the bottle shop, the day before Thanksgiving so I was just hoping for another repeat like that to see more of my buddies," said Conor.
The community feels for those who lost their jobs as well.
"It's a wonderful place and it's a very sad day, I feel sad for the people who worked here too that's who we have to keep our prayers open up to," said Bob.
"I hope they find another place to move to in the meantime, I don't know if they're going to rebuild if that's even feasible, we all want them to come back we already miss it, it's a hard time it has to happen before Thanksgiving and we feel for all the businesses," said Buika.
And given the amount of damage...
"The fire must have been so intense, I am just so thankful no one got hurt and no one was in any of the buildings," explained Buika.
McGoldrick said though the timing is terrible, this won't stop their town from helping.
"If there's one thing about the community of Longmeadow, it's a true community whenever there is a disaster and I've never seen a community come together like Longmeadow," said Bob.
