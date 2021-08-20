CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News checked in with shoppers getting an early start preparing for the storm as the rainfall potential continues to increase for our area.
"The simple point here is we really would like people to be off the roads at the height of the storm which will probably last all day Sunday and through until the early part of Monday," said Governor Baker.
Tropical storm Henri is heading for western Mass. Shoppers across the area are hitting local stores making sure they have everything they need.
"We got milk soda potatoes because they don’t go bad some type of meat not much in case the lights do go out," said Zenaida Gonzales of Springfield.
Governor Charlie Baker warned the Baystate ahead of Sunday, making sure people are planning in case they're left in the dark.
"The storm could knock out power for somewhere between 100 thousand and 300 thousand residents based on the current estimates," said Governor Baker.
Larry Katz, owner of Arnold's Meats in Chicopee told Western Mass News he was busy on Friday, but noticed many people were starting to think ahead.
"I think a lot of people are afraid to load up their freezers and coolers because if we do lose power what do they do with the meat and products they buy from us...What do they do with it I don’t think everybody has a generator," said Katz.
Local shoppers said they have their flashlights and batteries on standby, ready to wait out the storm.
"I put gas in my car and filled up my car in case because you have to be prepared but we’re going to stay inside and hope for the best," said Gonzales.
