HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The busiest shopping day of the year is just days away: Black Friday.
However, how will the shopping holiday look amid the pandemic?
Western Mass News gets answers on how local shopping centers are preparing and what experts predict this year to look like.
“Black Friday is going to look a lot different than it has in years past,” said Sarah Skirboll with RetailMeNot.com.
Like just about everything in 2020, experts predict Black Friday won't be the same this year amid the pandemic and in western Massachusetts, shopping centers are not opening as early as you might expect for the shopping holiday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts because of blue laws.
Eastfield Mall will be open for normal hours on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ve extended the mall hours for the entire month of November and December,” said Stephanie Coon with Eastfield Mall.
Hampshire Mall will be opening on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hours do differ for big box stores at the mall, including Bath and Body Works and Joann Fabrics opening at 6 a.m. while Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney opens at 5 a.m. Target opens at 7 a.m.
Mall officials said retailers are already rolling out Black Friday deals and savings in an effort to limit crowds.
“I think we are well poised for being able to spread the savings and spread the joy throughout this season as opposed to the typical high traffic days,” said Lynn Gray, general manager of Hampshire Mall.
Holyoke Mall will be opening on Black Friday at 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Best Buy, Macy’s, and JCPenney will open at 5 a.m. and Target opens at 7 a.m.
Mall officials told Western Mass News sanitizing policies and procedures will still be in place and in regarding to concerns of big crowds and in a statement, Holyoke Mall marketing director Lisa Wray said, “Holyoke Mall is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of guests and employees this holiday shopping season...Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the property and guests are required to follow the center’s healthy shopper guidelines.”
The Healthy Shopper guidelines at Hampshire and Holyoke Malls include:
- Wearing face masks
- Keeping a safe distance from others
- Following the one-way traffic arrows throughout the property
- Avoiding standing in lines and touching products you don’t intend to purchase Staying home if you are sick
If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person with the possibility of crowds and long lines on Black Friday, experts said you’re not alone as more people are expected to shop online this year.
Skirboll added, “According to our RetailMeNot research, we know that 88 percent of people will not be shopping those crazy, first-thing-in-the-morning, doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving.”
Skirboll told Western Mass News research shows the deals are going to be just as good online as they will be in stores.
“Number one, start early, start right now. Get your charts ready. We are going to experience shipping delays, inventory issues, so the sooner you shop, the better you will be,” Skirboll explained.
Skirboll said the same categories are expected to be popular this year, including electronics, smart home devices, video games, and small appliances, but a new category is expected to be a hot seller.
“Practical gifts meaning sanitizers, air purifiers, things to create a nice and welcoming, home office set up. We are going to see those items really on the rise this year,” Skirboll noted.
No matter how you plan on shopping this holiday season, experts said to press pause before you press purchase to make sure you are doing your research and price comparing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.