SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Thanksgiving is just eight days away, and people are already packing the grocery stores for the big day, while others are looking for take-out options.
At Big Y, one shopper told Western Mass News his wife is getting the holiday food shopping done early to avoid the crowds.
“Six people in the house. Four kids, two of us. I am a kid sometimes, so that’s fine, but you know, there you go,” said East Longmeadow resident Steven Daunis.
Daunis talked about how many people will be at Thanksgiving dinner in his house in the world of COVID-19. Besides his mother-in-law coming, his feast will be for less than 10 people. He told Western Mass News his wife is relying on coupons this holiday season.
“Right now, money’s tight. We’re couponing like crazy, especially like with the Big Y circulars and the coupons they get,” Daunis said.
Daunis also said his wife is trying to buy everything early to avoid a crowded store the day before Thanksgiving.
“She hasn’t gotten the turkey yet, but she’s gotten the stuffing, and the potatoes, and the cranberry.”
Tricia Hay, store director for the Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield, told Western Mass News she hasn't seen anyone buying in bulk. However, foot traffic is up.
“People are definitely in here early. They’re shopping early. We’re a lot busier earlier on than we have been in years past,” Hay explained.
For one new food truck business in Holyoke, they’re trying to stay afloat as the weather gets colder, and Thanksgiving is fast approaching.
“Business has slowed down a little bit for us because of the weather and everything. So, we’ve been offering catering for Thanksgiving,” said the owner of Crave Food Truck, Nicole Ortiz.
Crave Food Truck will be offering a variety of meals and a la carte items.
“We’re doing a lot of Puerto Rican specialty things for the holidays, so people are loving those. So, I’m excited about it,” Ortiz said.
Thanksgiving orders for Crave Food Truck meals must be placed by Sunday for pickup by Thanksgiving.
