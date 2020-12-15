SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday’s weather is expected to put a strain on the already-busy mail and package delivery system.
Post office officials said this is the busiest week of the year for mail, not to mention the added online shopping due to COVID-19.
On a normal day, the U.S. Post Office’s bulk mail center employs 1,500 workers, and they usually add seasonal employees for this busy week.
This year, they said they've added hundreds of extra hands.
[Reporter: What were you mailing?]
“Christmas presents to New York,” Springfield resident Helen Gannon said.
People were streaming in and out of Springfield’s post office today, some getting good news.
“He said there wouldn’t be a problem,” Gannon explained.
Others got not so good news about their packages.
“I haven’t received it yet,” Springfield resident Joe Carrillo said.
People are receiving notices that packages through the United States Postal Service may be delayed.
Western Mass News spoke with a representative from USPS about how they are managing.
“We are all hands on deck; we’re doing the best we can under these challenging conditions, and we’re really really doing our best to deliver the holidays to each person on time,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Amy Gibbs said.
Gibbs said they’ve added hundreds of seasonal workers to their bulk mail center in Springfield for the holiday rush.
But because of the upcoming snow, they asked people to do their part as well, like not saving shipping until the last minute and making delivery drivers’ jobs easier.
“With the inclement weather coming, just make sure your path is clear, make sure snow is clear, it’s not icy,” Gibbs explained. “You know we want to reduce the threats to our carriers, and that’s slips, trips, and falls.”
More than anything, Gibbs said the best way to ensure your packages make it to their destination on time is to ship them now or be prepared to upgrade costs.
“The actual deadlines are the 18 for first-class mail, the 19 for priority mail, and if you’re really last minute this year, which we’re definitely not encouraging based on our snow and the conditions, December 23 would be your overnight express,” Gibbs said.
