EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re just two weeks away from Christmas and if you haven't gotten your tree yet, you're not alone.
The snow has fallen and people are getting ready for Santa to come to town, which means Christmas tree shopping.
Tom Morrill from East Longmeadow said, in his family, it’s not Christmas without a tree.
“That’s for my son. He wants a smaller tree, so we’re gonna get something a little bit smaller, not a huge tree," Morrill said.
There were plenty of trees to choose from on Tuesday at Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow.
Owner John Burney told Western Mass News the larger trees tend to go first.
“The bigger trees go earlier, so people were out this weekend and this last weekend for the taller trees," Burney noted.
However, this year, tree sales are timing out a little differently.
“Thanksgiving came quite a bit later, six days later than it was last year, so we have a compressed sales season," Burney explained.
Typically, Burney said he starts seeing customers the day after Thanksgiving, but the shorter time between the holidays and our unexpected weather, has affected the timetable.
“We had two snow storms this last week, which impacted the sales for the week," Burney said.
As for those looking still looking for a tree, Burney added, “What’s left out there for Christmas tree business? We think there’s quite a bit out there with the Thanksgiving.”
Despite the slow start, Burney expects Christmas tree shoppers to be in force this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.