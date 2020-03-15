SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grocery store chain Stop & Shop has announced they will be cutting back hours and suspending online pick up service.
This comes after the coronavirus outbreak has prompted high demands of food and products.
Grocery stores across the country have seen an influx in shoppers as concerns over the coronavirus continue.
“Well, we got a cart full of stuff, but 80% of what we needed they were out of. Water, toilet paper, I mean everything," Springfield resident Lisa Cerrone tells us.
In response to the high demand, Stop & Shop has announced they will be cutting store hours.
The major grocery chain released a statement on their website saying in part:
“In order to allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve you throughout the day, we are adjusting our hours to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice. “
The company went on to say this is all in an effort to focus on stocking product as well as sanitation.
We caught up with a customer at Stop & Shop in Springfield, who says he’s happy about the new measures that are being taken.
"That’s an excellent idea and people are sort of panicking with some of the stuff. I don’t know why," Springfield resident Steve Blake stated.
But on the other hand, some customers feel even the new hours won't slow down those customers shopping in bulk.
"The world has gone mad. I don't know what's going on," added Cerrone.
In addition to changing store hours, Stop & Shop is suspending their pick up service until further notice.
In the meantime, they are also acknowledging and working on their home delivery service, where customers have seen delays due to an increase in orders.
(1) comment
Considering how crazed the shoppers are acting by overbuying items that they will not use up for weeks, if not months, it seems prudent to S&S to allocate more hours to restocking shelves.
