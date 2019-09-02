HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is Labor Day, which means many are taking today off from work and getting to finish up those final Summer plans.
For the most part, you typically don’t find the malls packed with people on a Monday, but, considering today is Labor Day and with the long weekend, many are taking full advantage of the holiday.
“Last night, we had some friends over, so that was really nice. We had a nice bonfire pit in the backyard, so we had a nice fire...and had a lot of friends over and they had a good time, and it was just nice kind of last-Summer thing to do, so it was fun," one local shopper tells us.
As the final days of Summer are coming to an end, some people are spending this holiday weekend traveling on the road, but for others, preparing for what’s next is the only thing on the agenda.\
“It’s an extra day, so I guess that’s a nice thing before school starts. It will sort of get me ready. I have a small amount of homework, so it’s really an easy weekend," stated local shopper Julain Hynes.
Many shoppers used today to prepare for school.
A couple of local international college students told Western Mass News, as nice as it is to have today off, they aren’t a huge fan of what this holiday means.
“We’re excited," says one local shopper.
"But we’re not really ready for school actually. We didn’t want to leave home," noted one shopper.
With the rough weather on the horizon, many wanted to avoid the roads and stay in the area to not only get some shopping done, but to also catch up with friends before the school year starts.
“We planned for breakfast together and then go shopping," said one local shopper.
Some are really taking advantage of the holiday, planning even farther ahead.
“Fall's around the corner, so we want some stuff that we can go on and enjoy the Fall weather before the Winter comes," added Hynes.
Whether you are traveling or shopping, many are appreciative on this Labor Day.
