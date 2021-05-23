SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day is just a week away and as temperatures start to rise for the unofficial start of summer, so do the holiday deals.
Western Mass News spoke to a shopping expert on some of the best sales this season.
This Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31, will be a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, Massachusetts will lift all COVID-19 restrictions, and there will no longer be a mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents.
This brought good news for the retail industry Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert for RetailMeNot.com said this is a good time to get deals on outdoor entertainment for your summer holiday gatherings.
“You will find up to 40 percent off on everything you need like furniture, we talked about, grills, grilling accessories, and even outdoor games like cornholes,” Skirboll said.
Skirboll said it's also a good time to check out deals on smaller appliances like microwaves and blenders.
Some of the stores to keep an eye out for sales include Macy’s, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.
“Do your research and price compare, number two you want to make sure look around, always use a cashback offer or a promo code, find a sale or a deal,” Skirboll explained.
But there are some items she said you may be better off waiting for.
This includes swimwear, summer apparel, and electronics.
“You’ll find better deals later in the summer,” Skirboll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.