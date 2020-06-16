(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here's your reminder in case you forgot - this weekend is Father’s Day.
Finances for many families are tight and in tonight's Funding Your Family. we're getting answers on the best deals dad will love.
Recent holidays have been anything but traditional, but there are ways you can save some cash while honoring Father's Day.
Father's Day is Sunday, June 21 and if you can't be with dad in person, you can still let him know you're thinking about him while saving money.
“The fact of the matter is at our research shows 70 percent of Americans are still planning on celebrating Father's Day despite COVID-19,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert with RetailMeNot.
Skirboll told Western Mass News despite the economic crisis, shoppers are planning to spend around the same amount of money.
“Our research shows that Americans spend around $93. This year, they're planning on spending $89, so within five dollars,” Skirboll added.
The main difference this year is a change in shopping habits with more online orders and some choosing to ship directly to dad.
“What's different in terms of sales is you're going to see an uptick in buy online, pick-up in-store deals,” Skirboll noted.
With many retailers offering an extra percentage off for pick-up, Skirboll said, “Lots of great deals out there, which is good news for us shoppers. Dick's Sporting Goods is offering up to 50 percent off apparel and footwear. If dad's a golfer, Golf Galaxy is also offering up to 50 percent off. Maybe he's a fisherman, Bass Pro Shops is offering cash back.”
If you're still hesitant about shopping in store, Skirboll said to take advantage of curbside pickup
“Really easy, completely contact-less if you decide to do pickup curbside,” Skirboll said.
Skirboll said their research shows that will be the most popular option for Father's Day 2020. For more places to save, CLICK HERE.
