SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funding your family amid the pandemic has proved to be challenging, but with Labor Day upon us, it could be a good time to pick up things you need while saving some cash.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what savings you should take advantage of and what buys you should avoid this holiday weekend.
COVID-19 has changed shopping as we know it, but buyers are still looking for savings ahead of labor day weekend.
“Lots of good apparel deals…it's a good time to buy clothes,” said Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.
Skirboll told Western Mass News there's savings of up to 30 to 75 percent off on clothing at stores you can find in the Pioneer Valley, but she said most shoppers will buy online.
“American Eagle, 50 percent off. Express is having a great sales. Carters for kids has 50 percent sitewide off as well,” Skirboll added.
The number one deal, she said, happening this weekend is on cable and streaming services as more people look for entertainment amid the pandemic
“You're going to find deals up to 50 percent off. Call your local cable provider, see what they're offering,” Skirboll noted.
You may be able to switch cable providers as well, using competitors deals as leverage to save your family extra cash
“If you don't have it, now is a good time to get it,” Skirboll explained.
Despite advertisements, Skirboll said don't fall for this: “Avoid purchasing electronics this weekend.”
That includes tablets, computers, and TVs. Wait to upgrade your at-home work setup or learning environment for the kids. There are better deals on the way.
“You're really going to find the deepest discounts in November,” Skirboll said.
When shopping at any retailer this weekend, here's her best advice.
“Find a coupon code, a promo code, and a cash back offer,” Skirboll noted.
You can still take advantage of curbside pickup at most retailers too.
For a full list of places offering Labor Day deals and additional coupons, CLICK HERE.
