CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced many retail stores to close temporarily leaving many to wonder if these stores will be able to survive the hiatus of shoppers.
While the next month looks hazy for many retail stores, a retail expert told Western Mass News that now is the time for businesses to focus on shifting their strategy.
“We’re not exactly sure what the month is going to look like what the next two months are going to look like,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert for RetailMeNot.
In a time of uncertainty for many, some retail stores are feeling the pressure of closing for much longer than originally expected due to the coronavirus.
“Retailers have had to shut down their physical locations. Most of the retailers are really having to lean in more heavily on their online distribution and sales strategy,” Skirboll said.
She told Western Mass News over FaceTime that while some retailers are relying on online shopping, others can’t afford to shop right now.
A lot of retailers are unable to keep up with the shipping demands, so as a consumer, it’s really important to know what those shipping windows are.
Why people might be used to fast two-day shipping, overnight or same-day delivery, the fact of the matter is that people can’t depend on that anymore.
Skirboll said there's no clear cut answer for when stores will be able to operate as normal.
“What does April look like? What does May look like? And how do you adapt to the ever-changing environment that we’re in,” Skirboll asked.
She said while retail stores may be struggling to pay rent to stay open, she thinks stores will be busy when they can open again.
“Retailers think there will certainly be an upswing. We’re facing headwinds, but I do think that things will get better. I think that people are going to want to get out to the mall, be around people. They’re gonna want to be spending their money and shopping because in some instances shopping brings joy to individuals,” she explained.
While many stores are furloughing or laying off employees, Skirboll said there is hope for workers.
“There will certainly be an uptick in hiring once things get going again,” she said.
Skirboll said now is the time to support retail businesses online if possible, but be patient when it comes to shipping.
