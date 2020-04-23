SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- This is an uncertain time for everyone, and funding your family includes saving cash where you can.
Western Mass News spoke over FaceTime Thursday with a local shopping expert who has three tips for families who are now budgeting their income.
“When it comes to prioritizing your money, always think about ways to save,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert from RetailMeNot.
Skirboll shared the three things to always keep in mind while shopping for the family.
“Three tips: number one, don't overindulge, only buy what you need. Number two, make sure you're considering all the deals and discounts. RetailMeNot is a great resource. Number three, press pause before purchasing. A lot of us get caught up, we get bored. Do you really need that item,” she said.
When there are items still needed, Skirboll recommends doing research and maybe reconsidering where to shop.
“Like Staples -- if you spend $60 or more, they're offering $15 off,” Skirboll said.
She has advice for whether people are shopping for their homes, kids or themselves.
“Target is offering deals on toys. If you spend $100, you'll get $25 off,” she said.
Pet care is still needed, as well.
“PetSmart has 15% off your order. Petco is offering lots of great deals at 35% off pet medication,” she said.
Skirboll said those who have the cash should take advantage of deals on things they’re running low on to save money long-term.
“Consider some self-care strategies,” she said.
Thinking of where to spend money can be stressful, and Skirboll suggests taking the time to care for your mental health to allow yourself to budget, home school and spend with the right mindset.
“Get your mind off the doom and gloom is to consider meditation. Headspace is offering free classes. They have a series called Weather the Storm, which is free to new users,” she said.
For those deals as well as some others that could be useful to your family during this time, visit the RetailMeNot website.
