SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Funding your family means shopping responsibly, and you want to navigate online shopping smartly.
Western Mass News is getting answers on if it’s better to opt for delivery or pickup both for your health and your pockets.
Many people are now relying on online shopping for groceries, household necessities, or even just some retail therapy.
“When it comes to making the decision whether you want to buy online or pick up curbside or in a store, you have to think about when you need the item,” shopping expert Sara Skirboll said.
Skirboll from RetailMeNot said in a Skype interview that in-store pickup is the best option for those essential items since many shipping dates are delayed for weeks.
“Picking up in-store is really easy,” she said. “You can get your items in an hour, two hours, three hours tops.”
If you're ordering something more specific, she said many retailers are sold out of items in high demand, and it may not be available in-store for pick up immediately.
“Here's the catch: you might not get exactly what you want or exactly what you're looking for in that window, in which case you might have to wait and order online and wait for it to come in,” she said.
In that case, shoppers have to deal with delayed shipping.
“They don't have everyone in their office or their factories or their warehouses sending things out,” she said.
While some sites are offering free delivery, buyers may have to pay a certain amount to get those items while still waiting. Those looking to save some cash should opt for pickup
“Dick's, Best Buy, container store Bed Bath and Beyond, Target, Walmart are all offering curbside pickup,” she said. “You simply text the number that you’re there, or you pick up the phone and call, and they'll bring the items right to your car.”
Those who are older or more at risk for the coronavirus, Skirboll said that way crowding can be avoided as long as when ordering online, they read the fine print and indicate the request.
“You don't want to run the risk pulling up in the parking lot expecting to pop the trunk and you actually checked the box to go in the store,” she said.
If you ordered something that you needed and it hasn't come in yet, retailers are being more lenient with returns.
“If you ordered something and you don't want it anymore, maybe you ordered it for Mother's Day and it never came, a simple phone call, a simple email, nine times out of 10 that retailer wants you to come back,” she said.
Shoppers can get a refund and put the money back in their pockets for the things they and their families need.
For a list of retailers who are offering in-store and curbside pickup as well as free delivery, click here.
