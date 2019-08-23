SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield celebrates their one year anniversary on Saturday
Much of the casino's development has nothing to do with gambling.
One year ago, when MGM Springfield opened their doors, they were still putting the finishing touches on the Regal Cinemas.
However, since they've opened, MGM Springfield president Mike Mathis said they've become one of the biggest draws for those who don't want to gamble or maybe aren't old enough.
We wanted to ask him what other non-gaming experiences we can expect to see in the near future.
"Our TAP Sports Bar is the most successful sports bar," Mathis noted.
Mathis doesn't mean the most successful bar in the casino. He said Springfield's TAP Sports Bar is the most successful of all the MGM resorts.
"It includes our TAP Sports Bars in Detroit and Washington, DC. Of all of those operations, the one in MGM Springfield is the most successful, highest grossing sports bar in the portfolio, far exceeding our expectations," Mathis explained.
However, that doesn't mean MGM Springfield can rest on TAP's laurels.
"We have a lot of customers coming here often and part of the challenge is to keep the property fresh," Mathis said.
When developing downtown, there was concern that MGM Springfield could shutter local restaurants and businesses.
Mathis said MGM works to make sure they aren't over-saturating downtown.
"If they offer it at Red Rose and they do it better than anybody, then you know we're not going to offer the same kind of pizza, so I think we offer more of like a neapolitan-sicilian style, for example. We worked with Wahlburgers on their menu. We made sure that we looked at how our burger offerings compared to their normal offerings," Mathis noted.
Speaking of Walhburgers, which at this point is still a plot of land, "The public is right to be even more anxious because we had that 'Coming Soon' sign on for a while. It took a while to get the lease negotiated. We finally got together, we got the lease executed. We're gonna be breaking ground in the next 30 days. We think late spring, early summer, we can do the grand opening," Mathis said.
However, in the meantime, Mathis said there's more downtown to be developed.
"There are a lot of empty window fronts," Mathis explained.
Empty plots is already shaping into a new CVS.
Mathis told Western Mass News that one big request he hears from the public is for a kid center, where parents can leave children while they enjoy the casino. He hopes that can fill one of those store fronts, along with other draws for a younger crowd.
"You need fitness centers and a coffee shop, you need all the things that really start to develop a sense of place," Mathis said.
Mathis added that the conversation between the city's economic development wing and MGM is an optimistically impatient one.
"We press each other. That next wave of development, it can't happen fast enough," Mathis said.
